Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.75

Shares of Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.75 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 18026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

