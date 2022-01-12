WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WSFS Financial Corporation is a thrift holding company. WSFS provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial and consumer lending services, as well as cash management services funding these activities primarily with retail deposits and borrowings. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $54.81 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 130.8% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,572,000 after acquiring an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.4% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 260,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 179,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 245,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

