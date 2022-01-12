Xponance Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth $200,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $459,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,314 shares of company stock worth $6,740,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

