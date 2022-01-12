Xponance Inc. Invests $273,000 in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at $5,281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $124.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.