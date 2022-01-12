Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in FOX by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

