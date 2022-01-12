Xponance Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Novanta by 14.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

