Xponance Inc. Sells 443 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $119.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

