Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 602,054 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,541,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

