Ycash Hits Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $24,909.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.86 or 0.00332326 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00137223 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00085176 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002147 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,998,119 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

