Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading Down 1.5%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. 256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

