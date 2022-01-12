Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 28.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Yelp were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 99.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.31.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $219,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

