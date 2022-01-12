Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) One Day Volume Tops $676,156.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $676,156.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00062205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00081130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,360.14 or 0.07699829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,905.91 or 1.00611201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00069431 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007492 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

