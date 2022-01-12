Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.42.

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,135. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

