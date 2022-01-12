Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. American Water Works posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.18. 863,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.