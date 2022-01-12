Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $389.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $388.11 million to $392.30 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

TTD stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,091,165. The company has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

