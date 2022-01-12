Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Post Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report earnings of $2.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the highest is $2.59. WESCO International posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $9.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in WESCO International by 70.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WESCO International by 2,928.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WESCO International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCC traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.21. The stock had a trading volume of 531,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,142. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $70.49 and a twelve month high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

