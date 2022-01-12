Zacks: Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to report sales of $80.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $1.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $85.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.60 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $42.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,499.92% and a negative return on equity of 53.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,033,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% during the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,584,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 654,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

