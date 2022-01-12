Zacks: Analysts Expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities analysts expect Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) to announce sales of $600,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.75 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 1,328.90%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. Heat Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

