Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 238,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -305.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

