Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.55. STAG Industrial reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $44.51 on Friday. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

