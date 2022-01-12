Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $70.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $50.29 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

