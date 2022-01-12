Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.95 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Avantor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

