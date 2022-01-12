Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Brokerages expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report sales of $859.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox posted sales of $783.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of TROX traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Tronox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tronox by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

