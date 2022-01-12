Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.54. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 393,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,369. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $70,497.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 18,444 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $927,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,177,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

