Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AstroNova.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ALOT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,690. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 110,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.