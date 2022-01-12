Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Autodesk posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after buying an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $269.60. 1,184,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,456. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk has a one year low of $245.05 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

