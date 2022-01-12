Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearwater Analytics.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.89 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 348,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,137. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 130,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock worth $14,306,970.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $79,859,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $76,830,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $50,483,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $17,732,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.