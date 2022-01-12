Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.68. Encore Capital Group reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $10.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $11.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ECPG. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,000 over the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

NASDAQ ECPG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

