Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $1.56. 13,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.59. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

