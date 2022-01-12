Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Smartsheet reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. White acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.07 per share, with a total value of $9,460,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after buying an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.56 on Friday, reaching $66.07. 14,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,231. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

