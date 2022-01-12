Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) to Hold

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $18.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,897,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,490,000 after purchasing an additional 562,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,577,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,793,000 after buying an additional 267,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,395,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,518,000 after purchasing an additional 268,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,321,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,087,000 after acquiring an additional 122,805 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

