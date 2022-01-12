Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) to Sell

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE AJX opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $307.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

