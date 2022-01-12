Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Hold

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE KW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $23.79. 316,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

