Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Sell

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

NTIC opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

