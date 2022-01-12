Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRINSEO PLC is a materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board and building and construction sector. TRINSEO PLC, formerly known as TRINSEO SA, is based in BERWYN, Pa. “

Separately, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NYSE TSE opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 55.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 43.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

