Zacks Investment Research Lowers Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) to Sell

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

ARGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Argo Group International stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.93. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

