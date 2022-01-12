Zacks Investment Research Lowers Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $8.38.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crexendo news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $55,570.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,500 shares of company stock worth $635,294 and have sold 26,000 shares worth $133,420. Company insiders own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

