Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $111.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

