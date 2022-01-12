Zacks Investment Research Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.85.

Shares of FIGS opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. FIGS has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.35.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,420,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

