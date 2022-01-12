Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to Hold

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NWPX opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $153,449 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 57,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Northwest Pipe by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

