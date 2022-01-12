Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) to “Buy”

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,043. Bio-Path has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

