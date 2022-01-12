Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Buy

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFS. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Saul Centers stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75.

In other news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $44,112.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after buying an additional 284,208 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 66,632 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 27,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

