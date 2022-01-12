Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to “Hold”

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unity Software Inc. provides platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company platform provides set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles and augmented and virtual reality devices. Unity Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research raised Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 124,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,430. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,798,010 shares of company stock worth $310,776,177 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

