Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) vs. Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Financial Review

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) and Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zalando and Royal Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zalando 2 3 8 1 2.57 Royal Vopak 0 4 0 0 2.00

Zalando currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 168.69%. Given Zalando’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zalando is more favorable than Royal Vopak.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zalando shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Royal Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zalando has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zalando and Royal Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zalando 2.84% 12.77% 4.24% Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zalando and Royal Vopak’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zalando $9.12 billion 2.16 $258.27 million $0.64 58.74 Royal Vopak $1.36 billion 3.29 $343.72 million N/A N/A

Royal Vopak has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zalando.

Summary

Zalando beats Royal Vopak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management. The All Other Segments consists of various emerging businesses. The company was founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider on February 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

