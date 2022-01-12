Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $403.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) will announce $403.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ziff Davis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $406.70 million. Ziff Davis reported sales of $469.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ziff Davis will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ziff Davis.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $444.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 34.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on ZD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.20 per share, with a total value of $49,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,974,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,533,000 after buying an additional 1,872,095 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,381,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZD opened at $109.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $93.78 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

