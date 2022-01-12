ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 144.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

In related news, EVP Groot Eleanor De sold 20,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $25,567.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

