Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,471 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $214.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,116. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.70.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.