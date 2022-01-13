-$0.05 EPS Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELYS stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.22.

Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

