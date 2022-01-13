$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,935. Benefitfocus has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $360.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

