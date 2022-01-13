-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.
ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25).
GWH opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.92.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
