-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ESS Tech’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ESS Tech will report full year earnings of ($5.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESS Tech.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25).

Several research firms have commented on GWH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

GWH opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. ESS Tech has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESS Tech (GWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.